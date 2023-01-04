Business Seafood exports reach record 11 billion USD in 2022, challenges ahead Despite huge challenges, the seafood sector in 2022 posted a new record in export value of 11 billion USD, up 24% year-on-year and 22% higher than the year’s target of 9 billion USD.

Business Vietnam earns over 400 mln USD from tourism during New Year holiday The tourism sector raked in about 9.6 trillion VND (408.3 million USD) in revenue during the three-day 2023 New Year holiday, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported on January 4.

Business PM hails planning-investment ministry's role as strategic advisor in socio-economic development The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has well performed its role as a strategic advisor of the Government, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development strategies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a year-end conference held by the ministry in Hanoi on January 4.

World Vietnam becomes largest importer of RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of 34.26 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).