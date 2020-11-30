Society Tra Vinh takes measures to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh has taken a number of measures to prevent droughts, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion in the upcoming dry season to minimise possible damage caused by them.

Society Flights bring citizens home from Europe, America, Africa, and Indonesia Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from 20 countries in Europe, America and Africa on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 and 30.

Society More than 210 Vietnamese citizens in Japan repatriated More than 210 Vietnamese citizens came back home from Japan on a repatriation flight operated by VietJet Air on November 29.

Society Unexploded bomb weighing 340kg found on Hanoi’s street An unexploded bomb weighing about 340kg was found at a construction site on Cua Bac street in downtown Hanoi on Saturday evening.