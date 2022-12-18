Politics Decade-long resolution on social policies witnesses positive results While social policies have resulted in significant achievements in the past few years, a more comprehensive approach is required to ensure social security and welfare for people.

Politics Vietnam urges G77 countries to overcome challenges for SDGs Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Nguyen Minh Hang has called on G77 coutnries to join hands to overcome current difficulties and challenges, propel post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and sustainable development in the spirit of upholding multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation.

Politics Sri Lanka Ambassador awarded with friendship insignia Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage has been awarded with the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations”, the most noble distinction of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), in recognition of his dedication to traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.

Politics Four Vietnamese peacekeepers to depart for Central African Republic The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16 to present President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decisions to send four military officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, replacing four others who have finished their tenure.