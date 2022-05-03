Society Informal charges continue to decline: PCI 2021 Informal charges continue to decline in most business-government interactions, according to the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) released by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) last week.

Society National Reunification anniversary celebrated in Germany, Czech Republic The 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) have been marked with different activities by Vietnamese people in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Society COVID-19: Ministry orders no obstruction to issuance of vaccine passports The Ministry of Health has demanded no obstruction to nor profiteering from the issuance of COVID-19 vaccination certifications and “vaccine passport”, according to a notice released on May 1.

Society Three more expressways to seek NA’s approval The Ministry of Transport has been drafting a report seeking the National Assembly’s approval on the development of three expressway projects in the south-central and southern regions of Vietnam.