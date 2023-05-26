ASEAN Malaysia encourages investment in developing hydro energy​ Malaysian government on May 23 announced the implementation of many renewable energy research and development programmes to encourage the participation of the private sector in the field of renewable energy.

World Number of international tourist arrivals to Cambodia skyrocket Cambodia attracted 1.29 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 709% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism's report released on May 23.

ASEAN Thai unemployment rate reduces as tourism rebounds The strong rebound of Thailand’s tourism post COVID-19 has helped to improve unemployment rate in the country.

ASEAN Conference highlights challenges, prospects for ASEAN integration process Challenges and development prospects of ASEAN member countries during the regional integration process were highlighted at an international conference held by the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (ICCA) under the Russian Academy of Sciences that opened in Russia on May 17.