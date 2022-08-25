Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has so far launched 2,805 projects that resulted in over 707 trillion VND (30.7 billion USD) in revenue.



As one of the pioneers in PetroVietnam’s labour emulation movement, the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) has had hundreds of registered initiatives. A total of 137 of them have been recognised and earned over 1.3 trillion VND in revenue.



Electricity engineer Tran Quang Thuong from BSR’s group of authors for the initiative “Manufacturing 110VDC, 25A Power Supply for Equipment Repair, Maintenance” said in the past, the troubleshooting of 110VDC equipment at factories or power stations was always difficult due to the lack of 110VDC power supply devices. The authors have successfully studied and manufactured a 110VDC power supply that met the criteria for large capacity and underwent tests for circuit breakers and contactors. It is easy to use, lightweight, and easy to move for handling work inside and outside of the factory.



Since mid-2020, good quality 110VDC power supply systems have been manufactured. With the new power supply, the Dung Quat Oil Refinery saved 200 million VND in the cost of buying new equipment. The new power supply helps quickly check experiments, handle problems related to relay and circuit breakers in TA4, and indirectly shortens time to perform jobs. Engineers can easily repair and build 110VDC power supplies with equivalent or greater capacity.



Deputy head of the BSR repair and maintenance department Ngo Huu Chien affirmed that power system at Dung Quat Oil Refinery is very complex so that maintenance work requires highly skilled engineers. With a passion for learning and creativity, the contingent of electrical workers and engineers brought into full play many initiatives to ensure safe and stable operation of the power delivery system at the factory.



Technology engineer Tran Cong Nhat from the Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company (BIENDONG POC) said Bien Dong 01 is a major project of Vietnam’s oil and gas sector. It exists in particularly complicated conditions such as deep water - close to deep water (128-145m of water) and is far from shore. It is also the largest scale project in Vietnam, with a total volume of 70,000 tonnes. It requires very strict technical standards. Such challenges require engineers and workers at the project to constantly study and apply technical innovations and improvements tostabilise the country's gas supply.



Over the past five years, BIENDONG POC has launched 40 initiatives and benefited 1.4 trillion VND. Most notably is a project on optimising the cost of managing underground pipelines by simulation research in combination with risk-based testing and advanced non-destructive testing.



Chairwoman of PetroVietnam’s Trade Union Nghiem Thuy Lan said during the 2017-2022 period, out of 2,805 initiatives, 108 were recognised at PetroVietnam. Twelveof the initiatives won oil and gas and VIFOTEC sci-tech awards, and four others were honoured as “Pride of Vietnamese labour brainpower”. Such works brought home hundreds of millions of VND to the corporation. Outstanding units in labour emulation campaigns include Vietsovpetro, PVCFC, BSR, PV GAS, PVFCCo, BIENDONG POC, PTSC, PVEP, PV Drilling and others. Vietsovpetro had 524 initiatives and inventions, 202 of them were not counted into money and the remainder brought over 53.4 trillion VND. PetroVietnam Gas had 406 initiatives and raked in more than 2.7 trillion VND.



When it comes to building model criteria and project goals, it is necessary to track the tasks for each period and functions of companies. It is also necessary to formalize the model project contents into appropriate criteria. When any emulation movement is launched, she called for enhancing inspection and offering all possible forms of support for employees to make the best use of their creativity and bring the initiatives into reality, thus improving work efficiency./.