A rice field in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

– Nine out of 11 initiatives on applying technologies to increase rice yield and reduce greenhouse gas emission were honoured at a ceremony held in Thai Binh city, the Red River Delta province of the same name, on December 6.The award worth 55,000 USD in total is part of the AgResults Vietnam Emissions Reduction Pilot (AVERP).The honoured units were successful in increasing rice yield and reducing greenhouse gas emission through a six-month test conducted in Thai Binh.Nguyen Hong Son, Director of the Cultivation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said the initiative proved effective in the 2017 crops in spite of harsh weather, hoping for better results when the participants well control conditions in the next crops.The AVERP project, managed by the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), aims to provide financial assistance for stakeholders to pilot and multiply new technologies, tools and approaches in rice cultivation to promote sustainable rice production.The 8 million USD project is being carried out for four year in two phases in Thai Binh province. –VNA