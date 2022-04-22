Environment National parks in central provinces work to protect wildlife National parks in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh have strengthened measures to protect wildlife as well as maintain their ecosystems, contributing to environmental protection.

EU's experience in transition to green economy shared with Vietnam A webinar to share experience and ideas of transition to a green economy of Europe countries through the European Green Agreement (EGA) took place on April 200, gathering participants from Hanoi, Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue.

Retailers to be fined if providing single-use plastic bags to consumers from 2026 Retailers that provide single-use plastic bags to customers will be fined from 2026, said an official of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) at a seminar summarising the PLASTIC ALLIANCE pilot project on April 20.

Vietnam, Denmark promote energy partnership Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang Giang and Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen co-chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee of the Vietnam-Denmark Energy Partnership Programme in the period of 2020-2025 (DEPP3 Programme).