Sci-Tech Tech giants to attend Vietnam International Innovation Expo The Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 (VIIE 2023) will open at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on October 28, according to the National Innovation Centre (NIC).

Sci-Tech Seminar delves into innovation roles in Vietnam's digital transformation The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Paris-headquartered Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) on October 25 co-organised a seminar on the driving force of innovation in the digital transformation context.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, RoK promote science-technology partnership The ninth meeting of the Vietnam-the Republic of Korea (RoK) Joint Committee on Science and Technology cooperation was held in Seoul on October 24 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Korean Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho.

Sci-Tech Experts propose development direction for rare earth industry Vietnam has the world's second-largest reserves of rare earths - an estimated 22 million tonnes - yet the resources have remained untapped, scientists have said.