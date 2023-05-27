Videos State leader extends greetings on Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary Vice President Vo Van Thuong visited Hue Nghiem and Minh Dao pagodas in Ho Chi Minh City on May 26 to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha's 2567th birthday (Vesak day). ​

Videos Vietnam among top 15 countries with most adult male smokers Vietnam is among the 15 countries with the largest number of adult male smokers in the world, mainly due to easy access to cigarettes triggered by the low tobacco tax and emergence of various types of e-cigarettes.

Videos Overseas Vietnamese shines at int’l floral competition Serbian - Vietnamese designer Cao Thi Huyen, also known as Rose Cao, made history by becoming the first Overseas Vietnamese to win a major prize at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show 2023 in London.

Videos Ninh Binh among world’s best-hidden family vacation spots Canadian travel magazine “The Travel” has released their top 10 of the world’s best-hidden family vacation spots to visit in 2023, including Ninh Binh in Vietnam.