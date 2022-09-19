Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,295 VND/USD on September 19, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 16).

Business EDU4.0 to take place in November The third Education Summit (EDU4.0) will be held for two days on November 25-26 in Hanoi.

Business Banks race to implement digital transformation ecosystem The local banking sector, currently undergoing drastic restructuring, will have more opportunities to improve its financial capacity as well as learn modern business models and management from UK partners after the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKEVFTA) takes effect, according to banking insiders.