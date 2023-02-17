Business Japan-Vietnam business conference underway in Hai Phong A business conference took place at the Japan-Hai Phong industrial park (previously called Nomura-Hai Phong) in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong on February 16.

Business Binh Duong province attracts second most FDI in Vietnam The southern province of Binh Duong as of the end of 2022 had attracted more than 4,082 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 40 billion USD of registered funds, ranking it among the top two provinces in the country in FDI attraction, just after Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Offshore wind power fundamentals drive Vietnam’s green transition: project developer Offshore wind power will be fundamental to delivering Vietnam’s green transition goals, said Stuart Livesey, the Vietnam Country Director for Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) - the offshore wind project developer of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Business Indonesia enjoys trade surplus in 33 straight months Indonesia posted a 33rd consecutive month of trade surplus with 3.87 billion in January, according to statistics released by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on February 15.