While more than 85 percent of the local honey exports go to the US, Vietnam is at risk of losing the market due to the possible highest tax ever in an anti-dumping case.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will focus on some cooperation fields with the US this year and hopes to receive support from businesses of the country, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai has said when meeting a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi.

Promoting domestic production of wood materials plays an important role in minimising instabilities related to wood imports for processing in the future, said insiders.

Hung Thinh Land JSC, MB AGEAS Life Insurance Company Limited and Tin Viet Finance JSC are among the top 10 in the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) this year as announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper on March 9.