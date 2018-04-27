The Khanh Hoa pit in Thai Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs launched the 2018 labour inspection campaign in Hanoi on April 27, with a focus place on the mining sector, which has recently witnessed many occupational accidents.Themed “Labour law compliance for safety and health of workers in mining sector”, the campaign will be carried out in 63 cities and provinces nationwide.Deputy Minister of the Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung noted that the campaign aims to raise public awareness of regulations on labour safety and hygiene while targeting better working environment for employees to reduce risks and occupational accidents.According to Deputy Chief of the ministry’s Inspectorate Department Le Huu Long, the campaign will include an array of activities, including the popularisation of necessary knowledge and skills to ensure good implementation of labour safety and hygiene.Relevant authorities will work to identify loopholes in legal regulations and mechanisms and recommend measures for authorized agencies, he added.The inspection will be carried out in at least 500 mining companies. It is expected to help reduce the number of fatal occupational accidents to 10 percent from 19.5 percent.The labour inspection campaign focused on the garment sector in 2015, the construction sector in 2016 and the electronics sector in 2017. The number of accidents and fatalities dropped significantly after the inspection campaign.-VNA