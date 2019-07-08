The 37th meeting of the Inspection Commission lasted from July 2 to 4 (Photo: VNA)

– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and take disciplinary action against Vu Van Ninh, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister, for his violations committed while holding different positions.This was one of the issues discussed at the Inspection Commission’s 37th meeting from July 2 to 4.In an announcement of the meeting made on July 8, the commission said in the post of Deputy Prime Minister, Vu Van Ninh had violations and shortcomings in the decision about the equitisation and the divestment of State capital from Quy Nhon and Quang Ninh ports that ran counter to the Politburo’s conclusions.While acting as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Vietnam Social Security Management Council, he lacked responsibility in leadership, direction, examination and supervision, leading to the State’s loss of a huge sum of money to the Vietnam Social Security’s lending of money to the Agribank Financial Leasing Company No. 2. Many officials and Party members involved in the case have been punished.The Inspection Commission said Ninh’s violations were “serious” and affected the prestige of the Party organisation and himself.During its meeting, the commission also looked into wrongdoings of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Dong Nai provincial Department of Public Security.It concluded that the Standing Board violated the centralized democracy principle and working regulations. They lacked responsibility, examination and supervision and showed lax leadership and direction, leading to many violations and shortcomings in the investigation and settlement of cases and incidents; the management and use of weapons, land, finance and assets; and the personnel work.The Inspection Commission also pointed out the responsibility of several incumbent and former officials Dong Nai, adding that the violations by the Standing Board and the officials caused “very serious” consequences, affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and law protection agencies and stirring public concern.Therefore, disciplinary measures are needed, it said.At the meeting, the Commission gave a warning to Nguyen Van Cong, Deputy Minister of Transport; Pham Viet Muon, former deputy chief of the Government Office; and Tran Ngoc Thanh, former Chairman of the Members’ Council of the Vietnam Railways Corporation.Meanwhile, it reprimanded Deputy Ministers of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong and Nguyen Nhat, and Nguyen Ngoc Hue, former Chairman of the Members’ Council of the Shipping Corporation Vinalines.It also took disciplinary measures against three former officials of Dak Nong province. –VNA