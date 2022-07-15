Politics Vice President appreciates WHO's assistance for health sector's development Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hanoi on July 15.

Politics Vietnam fosters defence cooperation with Egypt, Japan Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 14 for newly-accredited Egyptian Ambassador to Vietnam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung presented his credentials to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 13.

Politics Hanoi get-together celebrates 233rd French National Day The Embassy of France in Vietnam on July 14 hosted a get-together in Hanoi to celebrate the 233rd anniversary of French National Day (July 14, 1789 – 2022), with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc in attendance.