Inspection work helps improve Party building quality
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party inspection work has produced many important results since the beginning of the 12th tenure, contributing to improving the quality of Party building, building a healthy social environment for socio-economic development and strengthening trust in the Party and the State.
That was the assessment of Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong at a conference of the Party inspection sector on January 10.
He attributed the results to the high political resolve of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Party General Secretary, the constant instruction of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, and the encouragement and support of cadres, Party members and the public.
The official particularly highlighted the fact that outcomes of inspections and conclusions of meetings of inspection commissions, especially the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, have been made public, which has helped popularize the Party’s inspection work and prevent wrongdoings.
Vuong stressed the importance of 2020 when Party congresses at all levels will be held in preparation for the 13th National Party Congress, and many major anniversaries will be celebrated. In that context, the Party inspection sector has heavy tasks.
He required Party inspection commissions at all levels to focus their attention on preparations for Party congresses. Besides regular inspections, the commissions should make assessment and deep analysis into the causes of both success and outstanding shortcomings of the inspection work so as to serve the compilation of documents of the National Party Congress. They should also identify flaws in the Party’s regulations on inspection, in order to report to the authorized agencies for adjustments and supplements.
The official also reminded the sector to attach importance to addressing petitions and complaints, and improving the quality of supervision as a preventive measure./.