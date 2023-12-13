The Directorate of Fisheries proposed to the ministry to provide investment capital to build and upgrade fishing ports and storm shelters.

It also suggested a pilot implementation of specialised fishing port models and seafood auctions at fishing ports to increase the value of fishing products.

It calls for a database software that connects fishing ports, allowing them to share information to serve management and direction work.

Localities are urged to unify models for managing fishing ports according to the provisions of the Fisheries Law to ensure maximum efficiency of fishing ports and meet urgent requirements to remove the EC's yellow card on Vietnamese seafood exports.

The directorate also emphasised the need to raise public awareness and engage the coastal community, relevant organisations and individuals to comply with legal regulations on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing./.

VNA