Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Committee for Children will send working teams to two ministries and sectors and seven cities and provinces in June to inspect the protection of children and enforcement of children’s rights .

The plan was approved on May 28 by the committee’s vice chairman - Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.

The move was taken under the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is the committee’s chairman - at the committee’s meeting on its 2019 working agenda.

One focus of the inspections is the prevention and settlement of violence and sexual abuse against children. The working teams are also tasked with identifying difficulties and obstacles in the implementation of laws, policies and programmes on children protection and ensuring children’s rights.

Based on the inspections’ findings, they are expected to propose solutions to improve work in the field.

Another subject of the inspections is the allocation of resources to children-related work and the integration of children-related targets in socio-economic development plans of ministries, sectors and localities.

Besides, the working teams will collect recommendations from ministries, sectors and localities on how to promote children’s rights and improve the protection of children, with an emphasis on preventing school violence, child sexual abuse and child accidents and injuries.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Ministry of Education and Training will conduct inspections of a number of non-State preschool education establishments in three provinces and cities in the third quarter of this year.

In the same period, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Justice will inspect social welfare facilities in three provinces and cities.-VNA