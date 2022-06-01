Inspectorates of Vietnam, Laos work to advance ties
Inspector General of Vietnam’s Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong held talks with President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1.
The two offices signed a new agreement to further enhance cooperation in inspection, settlement of complaints and denunciations, and corruption fight.
Phong said the two sides inked five cooperation deals between 1998 and 2016 under which they have boosted partnerships through regular mutual visits, personnel training, and information and experience sharing, thus helping improve their staff’s capacity.
The agreement renewal to upgrade cooperation during the Lao delegation’s trip, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties, is a memorable milestone lifting the two agencies’ ties to a new level and contributing to the close-knit relations between Vietnam and Laos.
Notably, this deal includes the establishment of a mechanism for receiving and settling complaints filed by Vietnamese and Lao people in each other’s countries, a step to realise the joint statement issued during an official visit to Vietnam by Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in June 2021, according to Phong.
He expressed his hope that the two inspection bodies will keep coordinating to effectively carry out the agreement in the time ahead.
For his part, Phommaphat called on the two sides to further strengthen multifaceted ties to help develop their relations, as well as their countries’ connections more strongly.
The Lao official added he hopes during the visit, the two sides will not only provide updates about their activities but also straightforwardly share experience in inspection, settlement of complaints and denunciations, and corruption combat in order to better their performance./.