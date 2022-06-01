Politics Vietnam enhances cooperation with Northern Territory of Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh is paying an official visit to the Northern Territory of Australia from May 30 to June 2 at an invitation of Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.

Politics NA’s third session: Socio-economic issues remain on table on June 1 The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to spend the whole day of June 1 discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, within the framework of the ongoing third session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam targets strategic cooperation with Astrazeneca in vaccine, drug production: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope to advance the relations between Vietnam and Astrazeneca PLC, towards strategic cooperation in vaccine and drug production, during his reception for Pascal Soriot CEO/Executive Director at Astrazeneca in Hanoi on May 31.