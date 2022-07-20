Society Four fishermen rescued after being lost at sea for 10 days off Binh Dinh province Four fishermen have been rescued 10 days after their boat went down off the central province of Binh Dinh near Phu Quy island, but the search for eight other crewmembers is ongoing.

Society Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Social Security to jointly boost policy dissemination The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Vietnam Social Security (VSS) on July 20 signed a deal for coordination in disseminating policies and laws on social, health and unemployment insurance in the 2022 - 2026 period.

Society Bac Giang locals get deep insight into national sovereignty over islands through exhibition Locals in the northern province of Bac Giang have got an in-depth insight into the national sovereignty over seas and islands as well as the tradition of ethnic minority groups across Vietnam through photos and documents featuring Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes and ethnic groups of Vietnam.