Inspiring messages during COVID-19 epidemic
These messages have bolstered the fight against COVID-19 and promoted the Vietnamese people's patriotism.
VNA
InfographicLatest recommendation by Ministry of Health
The Ministry of Health issued a set of recommendations for Vietnamese citizens on March 26 as the number of Covid-19 infection cases reached 148 in the country.
InfographicPM directs further strengthening fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed further strengthening the fight against COVID-19 in a directive on March 11.
InfographicVietnamese universities uprank
Hanoi University of Science and Technology moves up 100 places compared to its ranking last year while Can Tho University enters the QS ranking among Agriculture and Forestry schools, the only Vietnamese entry in the list.
InfographicSon Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district lockdown lifted
From January 30 to February 13, 6 people in Son Loi commune were detected with COVID-19. As of February 26, all 6 patients were cured and discharged from hospital.
Infographic International tourists to Vietnam up 4.8% in first two months of 2020
During the first two months of 2020, international tourists to Vietnam reached 3.24 million, up 4.8% compared to the same period in 2019, the lowest increase since 2016.
InfographicNational public service portal's preliminary results
National public service portal will offer at least 30% of essential public services in 2020.