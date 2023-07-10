Ong Doi Cape in Phu Quoc, Kien Giag province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to establish the Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.



The institute is tasked with conducting basic researching, developing, and applying technologies related to the environment, sea, and islands to serve the state management in the fields.



It is also to provide scientific and technological services on the environment, sea, and islands in accordance with the provisions of laws.



The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment will be responsible for specifying the functions, tasks, authorities, and organisational structure of the institute./.