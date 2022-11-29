Institute serves as cultural bridge between Vietnam, France
Participants in a group photo. (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 29 to mark its 40th founding anniversary.
The institute, under the management of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, has contributed to the friendship between Vietnam and France and other countries in the Francophonie Community through an array of activities like French language training, cultural events and overseas study consultation, said IDECAF Director Nguyen Ngoc Lan.
Notably, last year, the institute opened a space that connects those who can speak French with French firms in the city, and cooperated with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise meetings between Vietnamese students and French enterprises over labour demand.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan lauded the institute as a cultural bridge between the two countries, helping to bring the French language and culture closer to local residents, and promote Vietnamese culture to foreigners in the city.
Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet urged the institute to uphold its role and reform its operations in the time ahead, thus becoming a vivid demonstration of the good relations between HCM City and France, as well as between Vietnam and the Francophonie Community./.