Society Vietnam News Agency boosts cooperation with Cuban newspaper General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on November 29 had a working session with a delegation of the Granma daily - the newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), led by its Deputy Director Arlin Alberty Loforte.

Society Global Media Congress 2022 - Shaping the future of media The Global Media Congress was held for the first time in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from November 15-17. This was an important forum to re-evaluate the current situation of mass media in the region and the world.

Society Project supports families affected by COVID-19 in HCM City More than 5,000 aid packages worth 9 billion VND (363,489 USD) were presented to more than 2,000 children and families affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City in the first half of this year under a project implemented by the city's Child Welfare Association and Save the Children, heard a conference on November 29.

Society President commends seventh grader for life-saving brave act President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 sent a letter to Hoang Manh Chien, a seventh grader at Cam Thinh Junior High School in Cam Pha city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, commending him on his life-saving brave act.