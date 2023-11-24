INAS Vice President Dr. Tran Hoang Long (Photo: inas.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Institute for Northeast Asian Studies (INAS) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences on November 24 held a national seminar highlighting achievements, issues and potential of the institute’s studies on relations between Vietnam and Northeast Asian nations.

The seminar was one of the activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of the INAS which is functioned to carry out basic and comprehensive researches on countries and territories in Northeast Asia.

A total of 25 reports were sent to the seminar, of which, 12 reported were presented at the event. Most of the presentations focused on clarifying scientific arguments that serve the policy-making process of the Party and State of Vietnam as well as popularise knowledge about Northeast Asian countries and territories and outstanding issues of this region.

Speaking at the event, INAS Vice President Dr. Tran Hoang Long affirmed that through research works, conferences, seminars, and publications, the institute has made significant contributions to the development of studies on Japan, the RoK and China in Vietnam, thus promoting the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and countries and territories in Northeast Asia./.