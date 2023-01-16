Business Vietnam’s stock market still attractive to investors: report The relatively low devaluation of the VND against the USD in comparison with that of other currencies in the region shows that the Vietnamese stock market remains an attractive destination for investment flows, as uncertainties persist in most of the global financial market, according to a weekly investment strategy report of the Vietcombank Securities Co., Ltd (VCBS).

Business PV Drilling supplies jack-up rig for Korean firm The Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) will supply a jack-up rig for drilling operations by the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation Co. Ltd (SKI) at Lot 16-2 in Vietnam’s offshore area.

Business Japanese group starts work on 1.8 million USD overpass in Da Nang Mikazuki Hotel Group of Japan held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 15 for an overpass connecting the Da Nang Mikazuki entertainment complex and the beach across Nguyen Tat Thanh street in the central city of Da Nang.

Business Retail market returns to pre-pandemic level The Vietnamese retail sector has recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level, with 53.8% of total retailers reporting similar or better business outcomes, according to Vietnam Report JSC.