Business HCM City to move ports out to ease congestion on roads Ho Chi Minh City will continue to move its ports to its outskirts to ease congestion on roads outside them and build new ones under a national port master plan for 2020-2030.

Business Solar power plant inaugurated in Khanh Hoa A 2.4 trillion VND (104.5 million USD) solar power plant was inaugurated in Van Ninh district, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on December 26.

Business Petrol prices continue to rise in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on December 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PM requests banking sector to ensure capital for production, business Credit loans must be always available for production and business enterprises, especially those operating in such areas as agriculture, export and high-tech, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 26. ​