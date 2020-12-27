Insurance market sees growth this year despite COVID-19
Vietnam’s insurance market has experienced growth this year, while many other sectors are suffering a lot of negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative image (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam’s insurance market has experienced growth this year, while many other sectors are suffering a lot of negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.
The ministry reported total insurance premium revenue in 2020 is estimated at 184.7 trillion VND (7.86 billion USD), an increase of 15 percent compared to 2019. Total non-life insurance premium was 57.1 trillion VND (up 8 percent) and life insurance was 127.6 trillion VND (up 19.6 percent).
Insurers have paid 48.2 trillion VND for customers, a surge of 11.4 percent year on year.
According to the ministry’s Department of Insurance Management and Supervision, the pandemic has been controlled to create a stable business environment for local enterprises, including insurance companies, helping them resume and promote business activities.
To achieve the dual goal of both controlling the pandemic and ensuring economic development, the Government has implemented a series of solutions and policies to remove difficulties and support people and enterprises.
The ministry has also completed policies to support insurance companies for the comprehensive and sustainable development of the domestic insurance market. That would help the insurance companies stabilise their business in the context of a sharp reduction in benefits from investments and interest rates of government bonds as well as the unpredictable development of the pandemic.
The ministry has reduced and simplified administrative procedures to remove difficulties for enterprises. It has also reduced contributions of insurance companies to the insurance protection fund from 0.15 percent of the total insurance premium revenue to 0.05 percent.
Meanwhile, insurance companies have reviewed and cut expenditures to improve operational efficiency, and increased charter capital to improve financial ability and expand distribution channels. In addition, they have promoted the development of health insurance and healthcare products.
They have also increased investment in information technology and digital transformation to improve service quality, operational efficiency and risk management ability.
In addition, people’s demand for insurance products is increasing because their awareness of the importance and significance of life and health insurance has been raised significantly, according to the department.
It expects that in the future, the legal framework for the insurance business sector will be completed to create a transparent business environment and favourable conditions for the development of this market.
The domestic insurance market has a high and stable growth but it is still smaller than its potential, according to the department. In Vietnam, total revenue of the insurance market accounts for 3.07 percent of the national GDP, lower than the average rate at 3.35 percent in the ASEAN region, 5.37 percent in Asia and 6.3 percent in the world.
The department also reported that in 2020, insurance companies have contributed to socio-economic development with a total investment of 460.5 trillion VND, up 22 percent over the same period in 2019.
By this year, total assets of insurance businesses are estimated at 552.4 trillion VND, 20 percent higher than the same period in 2019.
Total equity is estimated at 113.5 trillion VND, up 18 percent.
Insurance products in many fields are not yet developed on the domestic market, such as for natural disasters, public property, import-export, life and healthcare.
So far, insurance companies have products for many major sectors including property, aviation, marine, credit, agriculture and fisheries./.
The ministry reported total insurance premium revenue in 2020 is estimated at 184.7 trillion VND (7.86 billion USD), an increase of 15 percent compared to 2019. Total non-life insurance premium was 57.1 trillion VND (up 8 percent) and life insurance was 127.6 trillion VND (up 19.6 percent).
Insurers have paid 48.2 trillion VND for customers, a surge of 11.4 percent year on year.
According to the ministry’s Department of Insurance Management and Supervision, the pandemic has been controlled to create a stable business environment for local enterprises, including insurance companies, helping them resume and promote business activities.
To achieve the dual goal of both controlling the pandemic and ensuring economic development, the Government has implemented a series of solutions and policies to remove difficulties and support people and enterprises.
The ministry has also completed policies to support insurance companies for the comprehensive and sustainable development of the domestic insurance market. That would help the insurance companies stabilise their business in the context of a sharp reduction in benefits from investments and interest rates of government bonds as well as the unpredictable development of the pandemic.
The ministry has reduced and simplified administrative procedures to remove difficulties for enterprises. It has also reduced contributions of insurance companies to the insurance protection fund from 0.15 percent of the total insurance premium revenue to 0.05 percent.
Meanwhile, insurance companies have reviewed and cut expenditures to improve operational efficiency, and increased charter capital to improve financial ability and expand distribution channels. In addition, they have promoted the development of health insurance and healthcare products.
They have also increased investment in information technology and digital transformation to improve service quality, operational efficiency and risk management ability.
In addition, people’s demand for insurance products is increasing because their awareness of the importance and significance of life and health insurance has been raised significantly, according to the department.
It expects that in the future, the legal framework for the insurance business sector will be completed to create a transparent business environment and favourable conditions for the development of this market.
The domestic insurance market has a high and stable growth but it is still smaller than its potential, according to the department. In Vietnam, total revenue of the insurance market accounts for 3.07 percent of the national GDP, lower than the average rate at 3.35 percent in the ASEAN region, 5.37 percent in Asia and 6.3 percent in the world.
The department also reported that in 2020, insurance companies have contributed to socio-economic development with a total investment of 460.5 trillion VND, up 22 percent over the same period in 2019.
By this year, total assets of insurance businesses are estimated at 552.4 trillion VND, 20 percent higher than the same period in 2019.
Total equity is estimated at 113.5 trillion VND, up 18 percent.
Insurance products in many fields are not yet developed on the domestic market, such as for natural disasters, public property, import-export, life and healthcare.
So far, insurance companies have products for many major sectors including property, aviation, marine, credit, agriculture and fisheries./.