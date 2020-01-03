Insurance sector to supply more online services at level four
The Prime Minister has approved a project on accelerating the supply of level-four online services in the field of insurance and other public services based on data sharing between the Vietnam Social Security and related sectors.
Health insurance cards (Photo: VNA)
The project aims at promoting online payment, especially methods accessible to a majority of people, and conditions ensuring the supply of level-four online services.
A target of the project is to have at least 70 percent of online services provided at Level 4, which allows people and businesses to perform administrative formalities, submit required forms, handle documents and payments, and receive results with a computer connected to the Internet, by the end of 2020.
The building of an online social security database should be basically completed this year, along with a national insurance database (including data on health insurance and health care), thus allowing the connection and sharing of information with databases of ministries, sectors, localities and related agencies, serving the reform and streamlining of administrative procedures.
One of the tasks and solutions set by the project is to intensify the application of information technology, and conduct communication activities to encourage the people access online services and perform transactions such as receiving pensions, paying for health care and educational services online.
Under the project, a system for online insurance premium collection and insurance benefit payment will be completed to encourage non-cash payment by organisations and individuals.
The portal of the Vietnam Social Security will be upgraded and connected with the national public services portal./.