Society Woman arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills A Vietnamese woman was arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills from Cambodia to the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on January 2, according to the Moc Bai International Border Gate’s Border Guards.

Society Reburial service held for soldier remains repatriated from Laos Authorities of the northern province of Dien Bien on January 3 held a memorial service and re-buried 15 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

Society ASEAN Year 2020 logo announced The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism officially announced the official logo of the ASEAN Year 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.