Business Vietnam calls for int’l support to realise energy commitment at COP26 Vietnam needs considerable international support in terms of concessional capital to take measures for concurrently ensuring national energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Fund management market accounts for 5 percent of GDP The scale of the fund management market accounts for around 5 percent of GDP, thus there is still much growth potential in 2022.

Business Rising oil and gas prices would put brake on economy: expert The escalating oil and gas prices would reduce and even neutralise the effect of the 2-percent VAT cut which was intended to stimulate consumption, stir growth and reduce inflation pressure, thus resulting in failure to achieve the growth target, losses to the budget and rising inflation, according to Nguyen Bich Lam, former Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam new Asian tiger: Business Times Vietnam is expected to accelerate its economic recovery from the pandemic this year after having recorded a 2.6 percent increase in gross domestic products (GDP) in 2021, Singapore’s Business Times reported.