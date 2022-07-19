A performance at the programme. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - An intangible cultural heritage performance is underway at Ao Dai Exhibition on Nguyen Hue street, Ho Chi Minh city’s District 1.



Vietnam has 14 intangible cultural heritages that have been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), including seven using ao dai (traditional long dress) in the performance such as xoan singing, quan ho (love duet) singing, ca tru (ceremonial singing) - a complex form of sung poetry found in the north of Vietnam using lyrics written in traditional Vietnamese poetic forms, vi-giam folk singing, don ca tai tu (southern folk music) and nha nhac –Vietnamese court music.



To promote intangible cultural heritages to the public in HCM City and international visitors, Ao Dai Exhibition has selected quan ho, vi-giam, and don ca tai tu songs to introduce and create a performance that lasts about 45 minutes. The songs have been translated into English, Japanese and Chinese so that visitors will have a better understanding of their content.



Besides enjoying the performance, the audience will have a chance to put on Vietnamese traditional long dress and receive souvenirs to know more about Vietnamese culture.



Huynh Ngoc Van, Director of Ao dai Exhibition, said the programme takes place in the afternoon on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. As the performance venue is on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, it will be convenient for domestic and international tourists to enjoy.



In the future, it will invite clubs of Ho Chi Minh City Cultural Heritage Association and those from other localities to join the performance so they have the opportunity to serve international audience, she said./.