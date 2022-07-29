Sci-Tech Over 450 infringing domain names detected: VNNIC The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC)’s automatic monitoring system has so far detected more than 450 domain names, including 357 international ones, with signs of violation related to e-commerce and banking.

Sci-Tech Faulty undersea cable slows internet speed in Vietnam again The Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) undersea cable, which connects nine countries and territories in the region, is facing problems with its S3 branch, about 427km from China.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day to kick off this September The 2022 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN), with its theme spotlighting economic recovery and future shaping, is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on September 22.

Sci-Tech Binh Dinh hosts two international astrophysics workshops Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) convened two international workshops on astrophysics in Quy Nhon city, the south-central province of Binh Dinh, on July 25.