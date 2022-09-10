Luc Ngan litchi has become the first GI product Vietnam protected in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Various measures have been rolled out to boost Vietnam’s agricultural sector’s growth towards higher productivity, better quality, stronger competitiveness and sustainability.



One of the solutions highlighted is promoting the intellectual property rights for areas associated with agricultural products.



This is a tactic used by many countries to limit unfair competition and improve product value.



According to a representative from the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, products that carry protected geographical indications (GI) will create confidence among consumers about their origin and quality.

Coffee processing (Photo: VNA)

Within the framework of the Intellectual Property Development Programme for 2016-2020, Luc Ngan litchi has become the first GI product Vietnam protected in Japan, the earliest among the three products registered for GI protection in this country.



In addition to Luc Ngan litchi, Binh Thuan dragon fruit has also officially been protected as a GI in Japan.



Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Thanh Hoa, and Ben Tre are among localities with high number of products protected by GIs.



Dinh Huu Phi, Director of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam. said these localities will receive support to maintain and improve the production and quality of their products, along with trade promotions.



Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Bay, Vice Director of the office, stressed the need for increased connections among the State, businesses, farmers and scientists to ensure stable production and quality, as well as origin traceability and reputation./.





VNA