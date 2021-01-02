Motorcyclists dress warm to protect themselves from the cold in northern Vietnam (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Intense cold is predicted to linger in the northern and north central regions for the next few days while whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts of wind are possible in the south central, Central Highlands, and southern regions.



On January 2, the lowest temperatures in northern Vietnam are 7 – 10 degrees Celsius, even below 4 degrees in mountainous areas where frost and hoarfrost may be recorded. The highest are only about 16 – 20 degrees Celsius, or over 21 degrees in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



Similar weather is also seen in north central provinces with the lowest 9 – 12 degrees and the highest 15 – 18 degrees.



The forecasting centre expect from now to January 11, temperatures will stay low at night and in the early morning but get warmer during the afternoon in these regions.



It also predicted heavy rains for the south central, Central Highlands, and southern regions during the period, warning about gales, whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts of winds in certain areas./.