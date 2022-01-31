Environment Can Gio mangrove forest an eco-friendly escape Can Gio mangrove forest, designated by UNESCO in 2000 as the first Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Vietnam, has been serving as a “green lung” of Ho Chi Minh City.

Environment Vietnamese firms engage in Net Zero race Vietnam’s strong commitments in climate change adaptation towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 announced at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is considered a cornerstone for calculations of renewable energy investors.

Environment Vietnam, US enhance cooperation in climate change, environmental pollution The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on January 28 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to address the complex challenges of climate change and environmental pollution.

Environment Cold air causes heavy rain in the northern mountain areas from January 28 A strong cold wave is forecast to affect the northern mountainous areas in the evening of January 28, bringing rain across the northern region and the north central province of Thanh Hoa until the next day.