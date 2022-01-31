Intensified cold wave hits north, north central regions
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An enhanced cold air will affect the north and central regions on January 31, causing light rain in the former and showers and thunderstorms in the latter.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the lowest temperatures in the North will range from 10 – 13 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below 3 degrees Celsius in high mountainous areas with a possibility of frost and snow.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperatures for the north central region are expected at 11 – 14 degrees Celsius.
The biting cold conditions in the two regions are forecast to last until February 4./.