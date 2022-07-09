Business Infographic Number of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022 The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations

Business Infographic Hanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022 Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic GDP in first half of 2022 up 6.42% Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first six months of 2022 expanded 6.42%, higher than the 5.74% recorded in the same period last year.