Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP up 5.03 percent in first quarter Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was estimated to increase 5.03 percent year-on-year, higher than the 4.72 percent growth rate in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic CPI up 0.7 percent in March Increases in petrol prices, and those of food, food stuff, restaurant food and public transport services led to a rise of 0.7 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in March compared to that of the previous month.

Business Infographic 20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025 Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.