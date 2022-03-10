Business Infographic Vietnam's economic performance in the first two months In the first two months of this year, Vietnam posted a 5.4 percent growth in the index of industrial production, a 10.2 percent rise in export value and a 11.9 percent rise in the number of newly registered enterprises.

Business Infographic International arrivals to Vietnam surge in first two months Vietnam welcomed 49,200 foreign tourists in the first two months of 2022, representing a year-on-year surge of 71.7 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Tra fish exports predicted to hit 1.7 billion USD this year Revenue from tra fish exports is expected to reach 1.7 billion USD thanks to adaptation efforts of businesses and effective support from the State, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Infographic Digital transformation to foster recovery post COVID-19 Digital transformation has become a trend in the wake of COVID-19 as it is a new engine driving the country’s socio-economic development and facilitating virus response and economic recovery. Digital technology has found its way into every governmental, economic and social activity.