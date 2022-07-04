Business Infographic Circular economy contributing to green growth A circular economy aims to circulate the waste within a single enterprise or turn waste from one industry into a resource for another. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), a circular economy is a closed production cycle, where waste is returned as raw materials for production, thereby reducing any negative impact on the environment, ecosystems, and health.

Business Infographic Fishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022 Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic Vietnam listed among countries with highest growth forecasts in 2022 According to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Vietnam will record an economic growth of 6 percent in 2022, among economies with the highest growth rate of the world.

Business Infographic Export growth rate projected to reach 6-7% annually in 2021-2030 A strategy to 2030 sets sustainable targets with a balanced import-export structure in order to sharpen competitive edge and bolster brand development for Vietnamese products. The idea behind the plan is to raise Vietnam’s position in the global supply chain and serve as momentum for sustainable economic development. The target has been set at an average export growth rate of 6-7% to 2030.