Health Infographic Children to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 2021 Vaccination for children against COVID-19 is scheduled to begin in early November, with priority given to those who have had to stay away from school due to prolonged lockdown, according the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Implementing Resolution on safe, flexible adaptation with COVID-19 33 provinces, cities nationwide have classified COVID-19 into four levels under Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP promoting provisional regulations on safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19.