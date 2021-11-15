Health Infographic Vietnam's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million Vietnam's Ministry of Health on November 11 announced 8,162 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 1,000,897.

Health Infographic Children to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 2021 Vaccination for children against COVID-19 is scheduled to begin in early November, with priority given to those who have had to stay away from school due to prolonged lockdown, according the Ministry of Health.