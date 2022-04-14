Business Infographic Number of new enterprises hits record high in Q1 The number of enterprises established in the first quarter of this year hit a record 34,590, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic (Interactive) FDI reaches over 8.1 billion USD in Q1 The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 8.1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.