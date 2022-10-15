Business Infographic Index of Industrial Production climbs 9.63% Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Infographic Six commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD Six commodities registered an export value of over 10 bln USD in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 63.9 percent of the country's total exports.