(interactive) Vietnam among 10 best destinations to visit in East Asia
Renowned Canadian travel site The Travel has ranked Vietnam in the fifth place on a list of the top 10 most attractive destinations in East Asia.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese Phở among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas
Phở, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas.
See more
InfographicSa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns
Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.
InfographicForeign tourist numbers on the rise
Vietnam welcomed 3.7 million foreign visitors in the first four months of the year, registering a 19.2-fold increase from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
InfographicRegent Phu Quoc named among world’s 100 best new hotels
Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world’s 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors.
InfographicVietnam among world’s top life-changing trips
The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has called a visit to Vietnam one of the world’s 21 life-changing trips that everyone should experience at least once.
InfographicNinh Binh among 23 best places to travel in 2023: Forbes
The northern province of Ninh Binh has been selected by US magazine Forbes as one of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.