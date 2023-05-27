Travel Infographic Sa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.

Travel Infographic Foreign tourist numbers on the rise Vietnam welcomed 3.7 million foreign visitors in the first four months of the year, registering a 19.2-fold increase from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Destinations Infographic Regent Phu Quoc named among world’s 100 best new hotels Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world’s 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors.

Travel Infographic Vietnam among world’s top life-changing trips The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has called a visit to Vietnam one of the world’s 21 life-changing trips that everyone should experience at least once.