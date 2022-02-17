Health Infographic Many localities prepare plans for booster Covid-19 vaccine shots Many localities are preparing conditions for the booster COVID-19 vaccine shots for people aged 18 and over, and speeding up the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17.

Health Infographic 156.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Vietnam Vietnam has signed purchase deals or received donations for nearly 211 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 156.4 million already arrived as of December 10, 2021, according to the Ministry of Health.