Business Infographic Agricultural exports: US becomes Vietnam's biggest consumer With export turnover of 2.3 billion USD, the US surpassed China to become the largest consumer of Vietnamese agricultural products in the first two months of 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production up 5.4 pct in first 2 months Vietnam's national index of industrial production increased 5.4 percent year on year in the first two months of this year. The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the surge, went up 6.1 percent.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam attracts nearly 5 billion USD of FDI in first two months Foreign investors have poured nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam so far this year, equivalent to 91.5 percent of that in the same time last year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.