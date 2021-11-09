Business Infographic FDI reaches 23.74 billion USD in ten months Foreign investors poured 23.74 billion USD in new projects, existing projects, and in contribution of capital and share purchases as of October 20, up 1.1 percent year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam - France two-way trade France is currently the fourth largest trade partner, the second leading investor and top official development assistance provider for Vietnam in the European Union.

Business Infographic Marine aquaculture developed into large-scale production sector Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has recently signed Decision No.1664/QD-TTg approving a project on marine aquaculture development till 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Business Infographic Vietnam among world's top 20 host economies for FDI Vietnam was named among the world’s top 20 host economies for foreign direct investment for the first time in 2020 with an inflow of 16 billion USD.