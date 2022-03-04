(Interactive) Vietnam's economic performance in first two months
In the first two months of this year, Vietnam posted a 5.4 percent growth in the index of industrial production, a 10.2 percent rise in export value and a 11.9 percent rise in the number of newly registered enterprises.
VNA
