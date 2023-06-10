(interactive) Vietnam’s economic performance in five months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.55 % while its foreign investment and import-export revenue fell 7.3% and 14.7% during January - May, respectively.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTripadvisor: Hanoi among world’s leading culinary destinations
Hanoi has been voted among the world’s top 20 food destinations in 2023 by Tripadvisor readers.
See more
InfographicVietnam secures 10.86 billion USD in FDI in first five months
Total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, including new and additional investment and contributions for share purchases by foreign investors, reached nearly 10.86 billion USD from January to May 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
InfographicSocio-economic development targets in 2023
The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.
InfographicSeven commodities post export revenue of over 5 billion USD
Seven items posted export turnover in excess of 5 billion USD during the January-May period, including phones and components; electronics, computers and components; and garments and textiles, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam posts trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD
Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD in the first five months of the year, with export revenue standing at over 136 billion USD and import revenue at more than 126 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicMay CPI inches up 0.01%
The May consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.01% compared to April, primarily due to increases in the price of food, electricity, and water, according to the General Statistics Office.