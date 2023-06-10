Business Infographic Vietnam secures 10.86 billion USD in FDI in first five months Total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, including new and additional investment and contributions for share purchases by foreign investors, reached nearly 10.86 billion USD from January to May 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business Infographic Seven commodities post export revenue of over 5 billion USD Seven items posted export turnover in excess of 5 billion USD during the January-May period, including phones and components; electronics, computers and components; and garments and textiles, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD in the first five months of the year, with export revenue standing at over 136 billion USD and import revenue at more than 126 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.