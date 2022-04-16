(Interactive) Vietnam’s HDI sees improvements in 2016 – 2020
Vietnam’s Human Development Index (HDI) advanced to 0.706 in 2020 from 0.682 in 2016, enabling the country to join the High Human Development group, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
