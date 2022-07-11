(Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022
Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.
VNA
