Business Infographic Hanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022 Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic GDP in first half of 2022 up 6.42% Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first six months of 2022 expanded 6.42%, higher than the 5.74% recorded in the same period last year.

Business Infographic Industrial parks, economic zones make important contributions to GDP growth Vietnam has about 335 industrial parks across the country together with 17 economic zones, which play an important role in investment attraction and State budget collection.